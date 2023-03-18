BREAKING: Vote for APC or stay indoors, thugs threaten Lagos voters (video)

Some suspected thugs have been captured on camera threatening voters in Lagos, one of the states listed as flashpoints in the ongoing gubernatorial and state…

Some suspected thugs have been captured on camera threatening voters in Lagos, one of the states listed as flashpoints in the ongoing gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

In a footage, about eight young men were seen on a deserted street, warning intending voters to either cast their ballots for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or remain indoors.

“If you no fit vote APC, no come outside oo. This one no be like last time oo,” one of them was heard saying in pidgin.

Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) defeated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the APC in Lagos, which has been under the control of APC since 1999.

APC thugs threatening people saying” if you no vote for APC don’t come outside” after the APC police officer will say this a joke smh 🤦‍♀️ Gbadebo Rhodes| Oshodi Southern Kaduna| Omo Agege| Lagos State Mama G Oshodi Mr. Peter Obi opay to opay| Shettima| pic.twitter.com/oJaQZNt2Pk — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) March 18, 2023

There were several incidents of violence in Lagos during the presidential election.

Daily Trust had reported the threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Addressing supporters of the ruling APC at a meeting, MC Oluomo threatened Igbos who would not vote for the party to stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said in the video.

MC Oluomo withdrew his statement after it triggered a nationwide outrage.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had condemned the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, also ordered the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command to commence immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident.