Hoodlums disrupt voting around military cantonment in Lagos

There is tension in parts of Ojo, Lagos as suspected hodlums disrupted voting exercise in some polling units. Ojo is a military zone housing the…

There is tension in parts of Ojo, Lagos as suspected hodlums disrupted voting exercise in some polling units.

Ojo is a military zone housing the popular Ojo Cantonment.

Residents of the area, who spoke to our correspondent, said voting was going on peacefully when some hoodlums came around and started shooting sporadically.

The development prompted the military personnel to come out from the cantonment to address the situation.

“As I am talking to you, there’s hell here but the military has come out to save the situation. They have asked the INEC officials to come into the cantonment.

“Right now voting has been disrupted and the soldiers are on the ground trying to ensure the exercise resumes,” a resident said.