How my first betrayal came from my mother — Bimbo Ademoye

Delectable screen goddess and multiple award-winning actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has opened up about her relationship with her mother. The movie star who is known to…

Delectable screen goddess and multiple award-winning actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has opened up about her relationship with her mother. The movie star who is known to be close to her father whom she has posted several pictures and videos about has revealed that she has a strained relationship with her mother.

While noting that physically she has some similar traits to her mother she is not close with her mum because she walked out of her life when she was two years old. However, she noted that as a responsible child, she caters for her mother’s needs.

The actress, during an interview in a podcast with media personality, Hauwa Magaji, said that her mother lives about 20 minutes away from her yet they do not have a close relationship and she is comfortable with the situation.

The Anikulapo star said, “My mother is alive. She lives about 15-20 minutes away from me. We just don’t have a friendship. I do not talk about it because I would love for people to respect that. I am a very private person. My mother left when I was two.

Oyo monarchs’ encounter: ‘You can’t try such with an Emir’, Oluwo blasts Obasanjo

Flood submerges houses, destroys property in Lagos

“My first ever betrayal came from my mother. We tried to rekindle the relationship — I would not want to use the word rekindle because there was no romance there because I did not get to know her but I tried to build a relationship with her. Right now, we have a relationship. I am doing my duty as a child. I pay for this, pay for the rent and allowances.

“That is about what we have. I am very okay with that and I am open with the no friendship, no closeness that we have for my mental health and my own sanity. My mother is very much alive and she is very beautiful and robust. My father is light-skinned. I got my skin colour from my father and my weight from my mother.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...