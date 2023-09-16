Flood submerges houses, destroys property in Lagos

Residents in different parts of Lagos are lamenting the devastating impact of the early morning rain on their houses. Flooding caused by the heavy rainfall…

Residents in different parts of Lagos are lamenting the devastating impact of the early morning rain on their houses.

Flooding caused by the heavy rainfall has submerged a number of houses in the affected areas.

Oko-baba in Agege, Egbede, Ikotun, Ajegunle, and Ojo were among the worst hit areas as the flood swept through streets and houses.

Residents were seen bailing out water from taking over their houses.

The floodwater covered many houses in Ijanikin, Alaba International market area, Ajangbadi and Etegbi, all in Ojo.

Water also overflowed most drainage channels in the affected areas and escaped into houses. In some neighbourhoods, it destroyed fences and gates.

Our correspondent learnt that those in the affected communities were battling to salvage some of their property, while many families had temporarily relocated.

Residents, who live close to canals, appealed to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come to their aid by dredging the canals.

The territorial coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, appealed to the residents of Lagos State to take utmost precautions.

He said NEMA and other emergency agencies were assessing some flash points and holding discussions with the affected communities with a view to proferring immediate solutions to the situations.

Farinloye said, “NEMA is assisting the owner of a building that its fence collapsed and helping to salvage the building by reconstruction of the fence to solidify the base to prevent it from collapsing on the next bungalow building.

“In addition, children and women wears, mattresses, antiseptic and other immediate assistance to the impacted population at Orile Agege Local Government Area are being made available to provide immediate succour to about 200 people this afternoon.”

