How I became cab driver in US — Joseph Benjamin

Famous Nollywood film star, Joseph Benjamin, has revealed that upon relocation to the United States of America based on offers of juicy movie gigs he became stranded when his sponsors made a U-turn on their promises.

The actor stated that upon realising that he was going to a ‘greener pasture’ to enhance his career he sold all he had in Nigeria to ‘japa’. During a chat with Tejubabyface on the comedian’s podcast, Benjamin stated that eventually to pay his bills he had to resort to being a cab driver.

The ace Nollywood movie star said, “I got to America on a promise that I had some gigs waiting for me. So, I thought I was going to have a soft landing there. I packed up everything from Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America. I was put in a well-furnished house and all of that. Then two days later, the person whom I was supposed to book a deal with said to me, ‘Those our financiers have pulled out. They have an issue.’ So, I said, what do I do? He was like, ‘From next month on, you will have to start paying rent in this house.’

“The amount of the one-month rent was equivalent to a one-year rent in Nigeria. I’m like, ‘I’m not earning any money, so what do I do?’ I don’t know what to do. So, I shot into that life, I had to figure out what to do. I had nowhere to go. Nothing to turn to.

Veteran Kannywood actor, Karkuzu goes blind, cries for help

AY breaks silence on fire incident, thanks fans for support

“My phone was buzzing, like, ‘When are you coming back to Nigeria? We have this gig for you.’ Teju, $1,500, was all I came to America with. How do I buy a ticket to go back to Nigeria?

“My life pattern then was so disorganised in the sense that I didn’t have a proper saving culture. With all the money I was making in Nigeria, my life was a mess. I sold my cars and gave out like 90 per cent of all my belongings in Nigeria. I was like, I’m going to America to live a good life and all of that stuff. How do I buy a ticket to go back to Nigeria? Lord, what do I do? And God said to me ‘Welcome to the life that I arranged for you. I needed to break you away from your comfort zone so that I could build you.’

“I was like, ‘No, no, no …’ He was like, ‘Yes, welcome to it. So, here you are, now a way to earn a living. How do you move forward?’ Then, sometimes I will be in my room crying. I’m like, ‘Lord, where do I go from here?’ And for some reason, every month I get to pay the rent. I got connected to my church. And then someone gave me a car. I’m like, what do I do with the car? And they said Uber. I was driving for Uber and Lyft to pay my bills.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...