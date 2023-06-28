How Fintiri, Atiku, others celebrated Sallah in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State joined thousands of Muslims at the Central Eid ground in Yola to observe the two raka’at supererogatory prayers…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State joined thousands of Muslims at the Central Eid ground in Yola to observe the two raka’at supererogatory prayers for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, SSG Barrister Auwal Tukur, top government officials, and captains of industries also attended.

After leading the two raka’at prayers, Khadi Ahmadu Bobboi, the Chief Imam of the Modibbo Adamawa Central Mosque, Yola, gave a sermon about the history and significance of Eid-El-Kabir to Muslim Ummah.

Bobboi spoke about the categories of animals for religious sacrifice and stressed the importance of slaughtering healthy animals by the traditions of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

In his Sallah message, the Paramount Ruler who was represented by Waziri Adamawa, Alh Atiku Abubakar felicitated with Muslim Ummah and wished Adamawa Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia a successful Hajj exercise.

He called on Muslims to fear Allah and learn to live in peace with their fellows, urging government and community leaders to teach their subjects the ace and harmonious relationship.

He expressed concerns over the perpetual misunderstanding between herders and farmers in the state and urged them to respect one another for the sake of peace.

He called on the government to take necessary action against the perpetrators.

He thanked Governor Umaru Fintiri for fulfilling his developmental promises to the people of the state and prayed for God to grant him the ability and wisdom to continue the good works in his second tenure.

