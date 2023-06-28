Drama as APC, PDP Chieftains clash over sitting arrangement at Osun Eid ground

There was confusion at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground in Osun State as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains clashed…

There was confusion at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground in Osun State as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains clashed over sitting arrangement.

The immediate past Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Basiru Ajibola, was at the praying ground early and sat in the front row among other dignitaries, including the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Chief Khamis Olatunde Badmus.

A chieftain of PDP, Alhaji Muniru Raji, was said to have told Basiru that Governor Ademola Adeleke was on his way to the praying ground and asked him (Basiru) to vacate where he sat for the governor.

Basiru did not yield to Muniru’s directive and this caused confusion at the praying ground as supporters of both parties confronted one another.

When Adeleke’s convoy arrived at the praying ground, the Governor did not alight from his vehicle.

PHOTOS: Shettima, Barau, Abbas at National Eid Ground in Abuja

Six things to know about Eid-el Adha

He subsequently left the praying ground, even before the prayer started.

Some aggrieved PDP loyalists attempted to attack Basiru but his supporters resisted them.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a press statement described the incident as an assassination attempt on the life of the Governor.

According to the statement, “My good people of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate the Sallah festival in peace. I am safe by the special grace of God”, the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

“I have directed security agencies to arrest those behind the incident and get them to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest those involved no matter how highly placed.

“PDP members who agitated for respect for the office of the Governor were beaten up. It was a scene of chaos by the time the Governor arrived for the prayer.

“The Governor is now safely at home receiving guests and leaders from all walks of life”, Olawale said.

But in a statement, the Osun State chapter of APC countered the governor’s spokesman.

Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, blamed PDP members for the confusion at the Eid praying ground, saying it amounted to executive lawlessness.

“We, in the APC, won’t tolerate the needless heating up of the polity and disturbance of public peace by someone who is supposed to be the state security officer of the state”, Lawal stated.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...