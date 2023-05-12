Police: How doctor who raped patient in Kwara was secretly recorded

The Kwara State Police command on Friday explained how Dr Ayodele Joseph who allegedly sedated and raped a patient who came for treatment in his…

The Kwara State Police command on Friday explained how Dr Ayodele Joseph who allegedly sedated and raped a patient who came for treatment in his hospital was caught.

Ayodele had earlier been arrested and was arraigned on Wednesday over offence of gross indecency and rape.

But parading him among other ‘criminals’ on Friday, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, said they initially arraigned him not to run afoul of the law on detention.

Odama further revealed that the suspect (Dr. Ayodele Joseph) was previously arraigned over alleged unprofessional conduct resulting in the death of one Nneka Akanike in his hospital.

Doctors’ anti-migration bill and nurturing greener pasture in Nigeria

Amotekun nabs notorious kidnap suspect in Ondo

According to him, “before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor.

“She later woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked, and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr. Ayodele Joseph had unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

“Investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual action on the victim which was also corroborated by the medical examinations conducted on her,” he added