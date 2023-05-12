Amotekun nabs notorious kidnap suspect in Ondo

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a member of a notorious kidnap gang, Akinmola Oyekanmi, terrorising the residents of Ogun State.…

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a member of a notorious kidnap gang, Akinmola Oyekanmi, terrorising the residents of Ogun State.

City & Crime learnt that Oyekanmi was apprehended in the Okitipupa area of Ondo after his gang allegedly abducted a man.

The 30-year-old suspect and his gang of four had been on the “wanted list” of the police command following reports of kidnapping cases linked to them.

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday while parading 25 other accused persons before journalists in Akure.

Cultists shoot dead 3 people in Ondo community

2 Kano men arraigned for disguising as women to snatch phones

Mr Adeleye said the suspect and his gang had carried out two different successful kidnappings in the state.

He noted that Oyekanmi, who was formally into farming, was arrested after one of their kidnap victims died in their den.

He explained that, “The suspect happened to be a member of a four men kidnap gang operating in Ogun and kidnapping people for ransom.

“Sadly, one of their victims was killed by the cock of a gun where he was being kept in their den when they were negotiating for ransom with his family members.

“The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and we shall hand him over to the Ogun State Police Command because he and his members who are currently at large have been on the wanted list of the command.”

While speaking on the arrest of other suspects, Mr Adeleye said members of a robbery syndicate that operated on the highway were caught in their criminal act.

He disclosed that among the suspects were armed robbers, rapists, kidnappers, burglars and ritualists.

He further said, “Some of them opened fire on our men on patrol while they were caught in the act of armed robbery.

“So, all of them, totalling 26, have been profiled, and in conjunction with the office of the public prosecution would be taken through the normal prosecution process.”