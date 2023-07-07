How Ajaokuta steel plant can stem building collapse – Kogi senator

Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere (APC, Kogi) has said the completion of the Ajaokuta steel plant would make available quality and affordable...

Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere (APC, Kogi) has said the completion of the Ajaokuta steel plant would make available quality and affordable iron and steel for all categories of buildings.

Ohere, who spoke with journalists on Thursday at the National Assembly, said the problem of building collapse in Nigeria largely arose from the unaffordability of quality materials as some builders, he said, resorted to cutting corners.

He said the steel project would also serve as a catalyst for the industrialisation of the country if completed and operated optimally.

“Ajaokuta Steel Project needs federal attention and I believe that before President Bola (Ahmed) Tinubu clocks 100 days in office, he will give the required attention for its completion.

“Already, 38 out of the 46 production units of the project have been completed, remaining just eight units,” he said.

Ohere called on the president to revisit the dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue started by the late President Umoru Musa Yar’ Adua in 2008 to curb yearly floods in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

