Gov Aliyu locks out govt house staff over lateness

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Thursday locked the gate of the Government House against staff who came late.

The governor was said to have driven himself to the Government House around 8:30am only to find out that the majority of the staff were not in their various offices.

He met only cleaners and one nurse at the Government House Clinic.

He, however, ordered the security guards to lock up the gate and not to allow entrance to anybody.

It was gathered that the gate had remained closed until around 1pm.

Daily Trust learnt that many senior staff, including some of the aides of the governor were locked out.

While justifying his decision, Aliyu explained that “This is not a matter of joke.

“What is expected from any serious government is to ensure a timely payment of workers’ salary.

“When I came in, I paid two months’ salaries within three weeks.

“That is why I drove myself to the office because my drivers did not come in time.

“But I will not tell you my next line of action because you too came late (referring to the interviewers),” he said.

The governor added that “I promised the people of Sokoto State that I would not betray their trust nor allow any public officers to do so.

“You either work or return our money. You cannot collect our money without justifying it,” he said.

