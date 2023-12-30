✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

How 8 family members died in Imo auto accident

The police in Imo have confirmed the death of eight members of a family in an auto crash at the Amanwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government…

The police in Imo have confirmed the death of eight members of a family in an auto crash at the Amanwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ikeduru LGA, Lucky Ahiole, confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ahiole said that the accident which occurred at about 3pm on Friday resulted in the death of all eight persons in a Sienna car conveying the family.

He said the Sienna vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying rods, resulting in the death of the victims.

“Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue.

“We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies,” he said. (NAN)

