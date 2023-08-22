Housing Minister: We’ll champion land, institutional reforms

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, has said he and his state counterpart, will champion land and institutional reforms to create enabling…

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, has said he and his state counterpart, will champion land and institutional reforms to create enabling environment for housing delivery and job creation.

Dangiwa, who spoke alongside the Minister of State, Alhaji Abdullahi Gwarzo, during an interactive session with heads of agencies and directors in the ministry on Tuesday, said they were committed to delivering President Bola Tinubu’s vision in the housing sector.

He said there were numerous challenges in the sector but they were determined to turn them into opportunities whereby jobs will be created and inclusive growth will be enhanced.

The Minister said, “We are facing numerous challenges, but with challenges come opportunities for growth and progress. With rapid population growth, the demand for housing in our nation is ever increasing and it is our duty to rise to the occasion and meet these needs head-on.

“In line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu, I promise to take bold initiatives, champion strategic housing reforms, and break systemic barriers to housing and urban development.”

“Amongst several plans and priorities, we will work closely with the National Assembly to review relevant laws to streamline land administration and create a conducive environment for investment in the housing sector.”

As part of his priorities, he also promised to get accurate data on the housing deficit in the country, saying he does not agree with the current numbers bandied about.

Dangiwa said, “I don’t agree with the current data on housing deficit, because honestly, even my predecessors have opposed the figure mentioned around.

“But the problem is that no one has made efforts to come out with the correct figure and that is what they should have done.

“So my priority is that and I mentioned it even during my screening; that I will engage the services of data consultants who would go round the country and get the needed data.

“I am also aware that The National Population Commission (NPC) will conduct a census on housing and the number of persons in need of homes. We have started conversations on that even before our inauguration.

“I have met with the chairman of the NPC and discussions are ongoing and I promise to make sure the relevant data on housing is made available soon. It is a task we have been given and we will make sure it is delivered.”

