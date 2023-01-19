Hoodlums in military uniforms abduct 4 truck drivers in Kwara

Hoodlums dressed in military uniforms have abducted four tipper drivers from a farm in Ilorin, the state capital, where they went to excavate sand for…

Hoodlums dressed in military uniforms have abducted four tipper drivers from a farm in Ilorin, the state capital, where they went to excavate sand for supply to their customers last Saturday.

The four abductees, sources said, were members of the Oyun Garage branch of the Association of Quarry and Sand dealers, Ilorin.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had already contacted their families and placed N5m ransom on each of them.

However, some women who claimed to be wives of the drivers on Wednesday in Oyun area, Kwara State Polytechnic Road, Ilorin yesterday took to the street to solicit for alms from commuters and passersby to raise the ransom.

One of the women identified as Aishat said that they took to begging to raise money.

She appealed to philanthropists and the public to come to their aid to free their husbands.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the abduction on Wednesday.

Okasanmi who said the victims were yet to be rescued as of Wednesday, said that two suspects had been arrested and were helping the police in their investigation.