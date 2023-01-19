Vote candidates without discrimination, Catholic Bishops tell Nigerians

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called on Nigerians to vote for leaders who will be true patriots, servants of the people, and…

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have called on Nigerians to vote for leaders who will be true patriots, servants of the people, and responsive to the security and welfare needs of all Nigerians without discrimination.

The province comprised of Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Osogbo dioceses, stated this in a communique issued after their meeting in Ibadan.

The communiqué signed by the president, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola, was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye.

The bishops expressed sorrow over the Sunday killing of Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi of the Catholic Diocese of Minna in his residence.

Kwara: Vigilante, 2 others regain freedom after 19 days in captivity

NNPC, partners to complete drilling of 14 oil wells this year

They commended the governors of the South West for setting up and sustaining the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun Corps and others for the relatively improved security situation in the region.

They called on the government to bolster existing security measures with new technology and prosecute arrested criminals.

The clergymen advised politicians to ensure nobility and fairness in their speech and actions toward free, fair and peaceful elections.