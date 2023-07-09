✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sports

PSG sign France international defender Hernandez from Bayern

Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain have signed defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros ($43.87 million) plus add-ons for the 27-year-old.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” Hernandez said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid, Hernandez’s boyhood club, will also receive a significant fee, according to Spanish media reports.

