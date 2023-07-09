PSG sign France international defender Hernandez from Bayern

Paris St Germain have signed defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday. The transfer fee…

Paris St Germain have signed defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but French media reported that PSG had paid Bayern a fee of 40 million euros ($43.87 million) plus add-ons for the 27-year-old.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” Hernandez said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid, Hernandez’s boyhood club, will also receive a significant fee, according to Spanish media reports.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...