Hiring external auditors not move to probe Adamu — APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its resolve to hire external auditors to audit the party’s account is not a move to…

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its resolve to hire external auditors to audit the party’s account is not a move to probe Senator Abdullahi Adamu who resigned recently as national chairman of the party.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, while speaking during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in acting capacity last week Thursday in Abuja, said the party was set to hire external auditors to audit the party’s account.

Following this, reports followed that the party was set to probe Adamu over financial allegations.

But addressing newsmen at the end of their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, said the move was not to probe Adamu, explaining that it was the tradition of the APC.

He said, “What I think is good to say is that we should not misrepresent the reasons for the resignation of our chairman.

“On the issue of external auditors, it has been the routine of our party to appoint external auditors and it is a standard procedure and practice everywhere.

“It has nothing to do with the resignation of any officer of our party. And if you go back, there has not been a year that the party’s account has not been audited by external auditors.”

On the issue of filling the remaining vacant positions in the NWC, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said, “Regarding the questions on the vacancies within the NWC, as you can imagine, we just held our NEC a few days ago, and consultations are ongoing at the moment. I think that in due course, we will be considering the question of filling the remaining vacant positions in the NWC.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...