Reps’ dep speaker seeks more ministerial slots for S/East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the choice of people he nominated to serve as ministers in his cabinet.

Kalu, who gave the commendation yesterday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, appealed to the president to consider more slots for the South East in line with the federal character principle.

Kalu also commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise of having more women and youths in his cabinet.

He said, “I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The president showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However, I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the South East region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act.

“I know Mr President as a magnanimous leader, and I appeal to him in the interest of justice and equity to give more slots to the South East. I congratulate my sisters and brothers from the South East on their confirmation by the Senate and urge them to key into the president’s agenda for a new Nigeria.”

Kalu also congratulated his former colleagues in the 9th Assembly, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo), Hon Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) and Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), on their successful screening as ministerial nominees by the Senate.

