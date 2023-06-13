Guinness World Records validates Chef Hilda Baci’s feat

The Guinness World Records has finally validated the feat of Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, a young lady who embarked on…

The Guinness World Records has finally validated the feat of Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, a young lady who embarked on a cook-a-thon for about 100 hours.

Guinness World Records on Tuesday announced Hilda Baci the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

I’m humbled by the attention the world gave me – Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci’s Partners with Viva Dishwash

The Guinness World Records in a statement on its website which was also posted on its verified Twitter account stated, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

Record-smashing Chef Hilda Baci ended her marathon cooking at 100 hours, setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual. Hilda equalled and surpassed the record held by Indian chef, Lata Tandon, for the longest cooking duration.

