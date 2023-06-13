Things to know about Abbas, former lecturer who is now Speaker

Hon Tajudeen Abbas emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday. Abbas, representing Zaria federal constituency, Kaduna…

Hon Tajudeen Abbas emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Abbas, representing Zaria federal constituency, Kaduna State got a total of 353 votes from the members-elect of the House.

Here are what to know about Abbas:

1. Abbas was born on October 1, 1963, in Kaduna State and hails from the Zaria Local Government and is a member of the Zazzau Emirate Council with the traditional title, the Iyan Zazzau.

2. He holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, in 1988 and 1993 respectively.

3. He furthered his education by completing a doctoral degree in business management at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 2010. He lectured at the Kaduna State University (KASU).

4. From 2001 to 2005, Abbas worked as a Marketing Manager at the Nigerian Tobacco Distribution Company, now the British-American Tobacco Company. Abbas left the private sector to join politics in 2010. He contested for the House of Representatives seat in 2011 and won.

5. He sponsored the highest number of bills in the 8th Assembly between 2015 and 2019 and also sponsored record-breaking 74 bills out of which 21 were signed into law between 2019 and 2023.

6. He had served in about five committees in the House since 2015 including Commerce, Finance, Special Duties, Defence, Public Procurement, and National Planning and Economic Development Committee.

7. Until his emergence as the Speaker, Abbas was the House Committee Chairman for Land Transport.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...