Hijrah: Address inflation, food scarcity, Islamic scholars urge Tinubu

National chairman of the Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Professor Badmus Olarenwaju Yusuf, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address inflation in the prices of food and other commodities in the country.

Speaking during the 1445 AH celebration held in Ilọrin, Badmus said the situation had devastated the socio-economic welfare and development of the populace.

“The current increase in the inflation index has led many families into untold hardship; they can no longer meet obligations.

“With the recent increase of the pump price from N515 to N617 per litre, the economic propensity of Nigerians to buy petrol is low which is serious for our economic development as a nation.

“Our major request from the state and federal governments is to address these prevalent situations facing us frequently which include food inflation and shortage,” he said.

Yusuf also used the occasion “to call on Muslims to be conscious of western conspiracy on the adulterated Quran and anti-Islam literature such as the “Triangle of Monotheism”.

He said the book is a “compilation of some passages in Quran, Torah and Injil which is totally unacceptable as a substitute to the Qur’an’’.

Yusuf, however, advised the returning pilgrims from the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia to desist from all anti-Islamic reception and activities that are capable of invalidating the journey to the Holy Land.

In his message at the event, the National Missioner of Ansar ul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulmumin Ayara, called on Tinubu to address the effect of the new fuel price increase on the masses of the country.

’Even the unborn child in Nigeria is feeling the heat, things are really difficult. Imagine people spending N17,000 within Ilọrin for a day. And the masses don’t have anybody to gift them fuel unlike some leaders and politicians.

“We pray that Almighty Allah assists the president to find a solution to the present hardship as we commence another year in the Islamic calendar,” he added.

He urged Muslims to continue to live in peace so as to move the nation forward.

Sheikh Abdulrazaq Adama Thanni, who represented Mudeerull Markaz, Sheikh Habeebullahi Adam Al-Ilory, said that for the nation to enjoy sustainable peace in the country, the government should address food sufficiency through the promotion of agriculture.

He advised the government to use the Sambisa forest in Maiduguri, Borno State, to cultivate agriculture in order to check insurgency.

