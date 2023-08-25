Herdsman gunned down in Anambra

A herdsman, Zakari Sale, has been shot dead in Ukwulu community of Dunokofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, leader of Miyetti…

A herdsman, Zakari Sale, has been shot dead in Ukwulu community of Dunokofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) in the South East, confirmed this on Friday.

He said a total of 15 cows were killed in the same community two weeks before the incident.

“ I came to know about the incident when the brother of the slain herdsman, Haruna Sale, called me on Wednesday, August 23, and told me that his brother had been missing since August 21, 2023, and immediately after the call, we set up a search party where we eventually found his decomposed body in a bush around the community.”

Gunmen kidnap couple, 12-yr-old daughter, driver in Ebonyi

FG, Ogun partner on establishment of bee keeping factory

“The deceased was shot in the head and left leg. The decomposed body was evacuated from the scene to Chukwumemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku-Awka, with the help of the police from Dunokofia Divisional Police Headquarters Ukpo, after I reported the case to them and he was officially confirmed dead by the hospital.

“The deceased has since been buried in accordance with the Islamic rite. The Traditional ruler of the community, who has been a good leader also told my subjects living in his community. He said he has advised my people to vacate the town temporarily to enable him to study the security situation in his community. Most of the criminals operating in the area always disguise themselves as Fulani herders.

“We call on the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to strengthen the farmers/herders committee template set up by the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, to help settle cases of this nature in the state,” he said.

Siddikki, who is also Siriki Fulani in Anambra, while calling on the security agencies to ensure that those behind the barbaric act are brought to Justice, appealed to his members to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Several phone calls put across to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, went unanswered.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...