Gunmen kidnap couple, daughter, driver in Ebonyi

A man identified as Ajah Chibuzo, his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and a driver have been kidnapped by gunmen at Mile 2 Ishiagu, along the…

A man identified as Ajah Chibuzo, his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and a driver have been kidnapped by gunmen at Mile 2 Ishiagu, along the busy Okigwe-Ishiagu Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The family members were said to be returning home Tuesday evening in a Siena bus with the number plate KWL 941 PD when they were kidnapped alongside the driver.

It was gathered that the vehicle was recovered from the scene and taken to Ishiagu Police Station.

The police had yet to confirm the incident, but the Special Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security for Ivo LGA, Hon. Ike Cletus, confirmed the abduction.

Niger: We’ll crack down on bandits – Air Chief

Wike ready to cooperate with APC, says Ganduje

Cletus who expressed worry over the rising cases of kidnapping in the area, attributed the development to the non-functionality of the local vigilante group.

Ishiagu in Ebonyi axis, Uturu and Isuikwuato in Abia, bordering Nkpu in Enugu State have become hotbeds of kidnappers.

Speaking to journalists in Abakiliki, Ivo council chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Ajah, said that security personnel comprising the anti-kidnapping team, the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT), military men and the local vigilante group had been mobilized to go after the kidnappers.

“Security teams are currently combing the bushes to ensure the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the suspected kidnapper,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...