Herder, 50 cows, sheep killed in Plateau attack

Gunmen on Tuesday killed a herdsman, 50 cattle and sheep at Fanzo community in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

Alhaji Dan-Azumi, who lost 21 cattle in the incident, confirmed to Daily Trust on Wednesday that another herdsman was injured while herding in the area.

He said, “The gunmen suddenly stormed the area and started shooting. They killed one of the herdsmen and injured another. The gunmen also took away more than 50 of the cattle. Some of them died, while others were slaughtered because they already had bullet wounds. It was an unprovoked attack.

However, he said the Sector Four Commander had called them to a meeting and asked them not to repeat the attack, with the assurance that the incident would be investigated.

Dan-Azumi added: “We are law-abiding citizens and we call on the security in the area to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice. We also call on the security forces to retrieve our stolen cattle.

The state chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, who also confirmed the incident, called on security agencies to identify, apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

The spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, a security task force charged with maintaining peace in the state, Major Samson Zhakom, didn’t respond to our correspondent’s request for comment at the time of filing this report.