News

Reps ask Tinubu to end bandits’ siege on 17 Katsina LGAs

  The House of Representatives yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify their operations to end the rising activities…

The House of Representatives yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify their operations to end the rising activities of bandits in 17 local government areas in Katsina State.

The call followed a motion during plenary by Sada Soli, who expressed concern about the devastating impact of banditry on the lives and livelihoods of the people of the state.

He said bandits’ attacks in the state have resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of properties, and kidnapping of innocent men, women and children daily.

Rep Sada lamented that security agencies were yet to take immediate and decisive action to address the security challenges in the state.

He called for an increase in the deployment of security personnel to the affected communities to combat banditry and restore peace and order.

The lawmaker further explained that some gangs of armed bandits from neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara states were making all efforts to gain control over some communities in Katsina State.

He expressed worry that Katsina may be overrun by the criminal elements if no urgent action is taken to curb the activities of bandits and restore peace to about 17 local government areas of the state.

