Consider Funtua for new varsity — Monarch appeals to Gov Radda

A traditional title holder in Katsina Emirate, Alh. Kabir Sani Aliyu Funtua, Wakilin Kasuwar Katsina, has appealed to the Katsina State government to consider the Funtua zone as the site of the newly approved federal university of health sciences.

In a statement obtained by Daily Trust, the monarch said the Funtua zone deserved to have a university considering the fact that it is the only senatorial zone in the state without any university or a degree awarding institution.

He noted that while Katsina senatorial zone had four universities including Umaru Musa Yar’dua University, Alkalam University, Federal University Dutsinma and Open University of Nigeria, Daura zone also had Federal University of Transportation and Federal Polytechnic, leaving Funtua with none.

He added that Funtua town has all the social amenities required to support and host a federal university, noting that Funtua zone was left behind in terms of having a university where students from within and outside the zone can acquire university education at their doorsteps like other zones in the state.

“This is despite the fact that the zone has both human and material resources to host a university of any kind. The zone has talented students with good results to feed the university, in addition to the vast area of land including human and natural resources to the satisfaction of any university for research purposes,” he said.

The Wakilin Kasuwa said Funtua town was suitable for the university being at the center of the zone.

“Students from Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Kankara, Kafur can travel to Funtua without much difficulties, likewise students from Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Bakori and Danja can attend the university without any hitches.

“As for the neighbouring states, Funtua is at the centre where students from Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger and Jigawa states can have access to the university,” he added.

The traditional title holder therefore appealed to the Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, to extend his kindness to the people of Funtua zone and locate the university in Funtua.

