Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

The England centre-back says he was extremely disappointed but will continue to give his all in the shirt.

Harry Maguire says he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag.

Maguire was appointed skipper by Ten Hag’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020 – five months after signing for £80m from Leicester City.

The 30-year-old made eight starts in the Premier League last season and is linked with a move to West Ham.

Maguire played in 31 of the club’s 62 matches in all competitions during the 2022-23 season, with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his absence.

His contract at Old Trafford runs to 2025.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” Maguire posted on social media.

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

“I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success.”

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were favoured over Maguire at the heart of United’s defence last season, and when the latter was injured, Victor Lindelof deputised.

