Hospital in darkness as Zulum pays unscheduled Midnight Visit

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has expressed dismay over the lack of electricity and poor condition at the General Hospital in Gwoza town. Zulum,…

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has expressed dismay over the lack of electricity and poor condition at the General Hospital in Gwoza town.

Zulum, who was on a day working visit to Gwoza, spent the night in the town which is the headquarter of Gwoza Local Government Area of southern Borno.

The governor, who has the habit of paying surprise visits to government institutions in a bid to obtain first-hand account of happenings, went to the hospital at midnight on Saturday.

Zulum went round to assess the hospital.

Zulum announces fresh appointments

Insurgency: Zulum bans metal scavenging in Borno

“It is unacceptable that a critical healthcare facility like this Gwoza General Hospital is deprived of basic amenities such as electricity. This situation compromises the quality of care provided to patients and hampers the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals.

“We are not here to trade blame, we are here to find solutions. Nobody brought to my knowledge the deplorable conditions of this place.

“I will neither exonerate myself nor the local government authority. We (all) have failed to provide what is needed. However, I want to assure you (patients and the rest of the people) that insha’Allah, we will fix this, we will make the working environment here better than it is now,” Zulum said,

As part of measures to change the situation he saw, Governor Zulum ordered the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works which will include power restoration at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum was impressed with medical staff who, despite the poor situation of the General Hospital, were on ground to provide services.

Zulum announced reward for all the staff for being dedicated in the face of challenges.

Photo credit: NTA

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...