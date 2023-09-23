Hardship: Stop cursing leaders, Dahiru Bauchi urges Muslim clerics

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi has called on religious clerics in the country to shun unguarded statements capable of inciting violence and threatening…

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi has called on religious clerics in the country to shun unguarded statements capable of inciting violence and threatening the peaceful co-existence among Muslims in the country.

Ibrahim, who is the eldest son of Sheikh Dahiru, stated this yesterday when he addressed a press conference in Bauchi as part of preparation for eid-el-Maulud celebration.

He appealed to the people, particularly the Ulamas to desist from casting aspersions on one another in the course of preaching.

He said that mutual understanding and living in the age-long culture of harmonious coexistence was necessary to ensure stability in the polity. Ibrahim enjoined Nigerians to stop cursing their leaders because of the current hardship in the country.

He said, “Hardship or enjoyment are all from Almighty Allah; what Nigerians should do at this time is to return to Allah and express optimism that things would change for the better.”

