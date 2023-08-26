Hardship: Senator donates food items to constituents

Senator Haruna Manu, representing Taraba Central Senatorial Zone, has donated food items to his constituents to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. He said…

Senator Haruna Manu, representing Taraba Central Senatorial Zone, has donated food items to his constituents to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He said the items include 2,000 bags of 10kg rice and 2,000 cartons of spaghetti which will be distributed across Gassol, Bali, Gashaka, Kurmi and Sardauna local government councils, which makes up Taraba Central senatorial zone.

Manu, who is the immediate past deputy governor of the state, urged well-to-do individuals to assist the needy in view of the harsh economic realities the nation is experiencing.

According to Senator Manu, every stakeholder should endeavour to give out no matter how small to the needy to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Governor Agbu Kefas, who witnessed the distribution, commended Manu for choosing to celebrate his 50th birthday with those who truly needed palliatives at the moment.

The governor urged other government functionaries and well-placed individuals to cultivate the habit of reaching out to others.

