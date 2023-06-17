I was never invited by EFCC – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as false, the claim by an Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, that he was invited by the Economic and Financial…

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as false, the claim by an Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud after his tenure as deputy governor of Bayelsa State.

The singer recently alleged that the former president was once a guest of the anti-graft agency, but a statement from the former leader described it as false.

The media officer in the office of the former president, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, who debunked the claim in a statement Friday, noted that Kuti might have been misled by some fake information spread in the past by some unscrupulous politicians, stressing that the anti-graft agency gave the former president a clean bill at the time in question.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...