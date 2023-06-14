Hajj: NAHCON secures 73,310 visas, airlifts 46,000 pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 73,310 visas have been processed out of the 75,000 slots allocated to the states for the 2023…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 73,310 visas have been processed out of the 75,000 slots allocated to the states for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

Speaking during a press briefing Tuesday in Abuja, NAHCON’s Chairman, Zikrullah Hassan, stated that the commission had also moved 46,258 pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the exercise since the airlift started on May 25.

Hassan, who was represented by NAHCON’s Commissioner; Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, stated that despite some challenges encountered during its airlift operations, the commission would not leave any of the registered pilgrims behind.

“There are certain challenges here due to the mechanical devices that can break down anytime, but we are proactive to ensure that whatever situation occurs, we will prevent it and where any happens we will engage in prompt action to resolve it.”

He added that accommodation and feeding had been arranged well for the pilgrims in Medina, while the commission was ensuring they all go through the city to engage in some rites there.

He disclosed that the country for the first time filled the entire slot that was given to the commission due to the backlog of pilgrims that were not able to engage in the exercise with the advent of COVID-19.

He said with two weeks left for the hajj rite to commence, the commission would ensure all pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia before then.

“We are looking into areas of bringing in more hands by way of rescue missions, a lot of people have indicated interest, and all of these are geared towards ensuring no single registered pilgrim is left behind at the end of the day,” he said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...