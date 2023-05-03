Hajj: Complete payment by Monday or forfeit your slots, FCTA warns intending pilgrims

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Wednesday directed intending pilgrims from the territory who have made part payment to complete their payment by Monday or…

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Wednesday directed intending pilgrims from the territory who have made part payment to complete their payment by Monday or risk losing their slot this year.

The Director of the Board, Malam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, who gave the directive at a press briefing in Abuja, said intending pilgrims, who made a deposit of N2, 500,000.00 have up till Monday, May 8, to balance the N2,919,000.00 approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for this year’s exercise.

He said as of the April 21 deadline earlier set by NAHCO, a total of 3651 intending pilgrims completed their payments and the board had since continued with the process of securing their visa, adding that as soon as the portal is opened, the Board would commence the application and printing of the visas for the journey.

The Director further said the Board had concluded arrangements for the screening of intending pilgrims to ascertain their health status and capability of performing the hajj.

‘’The exercise will commence on Friday, May 5, 2023, with intending pilgrims from Bwari Area Council and headquarters, followed by those from Abaji, Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils on Saturday, May 6.

‘’Those who registered through Kuje and Abuja Municipal area councils, as well as those who registered under the Hajj Savings Scheme, will be screened on Sunday, May 7,’’ the Director said.

Malam Abubakar Evuti also informed that the inoculation exercise which, would enable the Board to secure yellow card for this year’s intending pilgrims would be conducted simultaneously with the final phase (practical) of the Education and Orientation exercise on Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 14.

While assuring intending pilgrims of the best services ever in hajj exercises, the Director said the board had already secured befitting accommodations for intending pilgrims around Hafair area in Makkah that are of short distances to the holy Masjid (Haram).

He commended the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola and the Director, Human Resources, Mallam Muhammad Bashir for their support to the Board.