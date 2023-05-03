NDLEA announces next stage in ongoing recruitment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has scheduled online test for the applicants who successfully submitted their applications in the superintendent cadre (Professional and…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has scheduled online test for the applicants who successfully submitted their applications in the superintendent cadre (Professional and General Duties) for its 2023 recruitment exercise.

The assessment exercise is the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates.

In a statement, Femi Babafemi, spokesman of the agency, said qualified candidates will be contacted through email.

Babafemi advised applicants who met the advertised qualifications and requirements to check their email inbox or spam folder, starting from Wednesday for their notification and instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test.

“All qualified applicants are expected to sit for the online test between the period indicated above. Further instructions on how to participate in the aptitude assessment exercise will be provided on the test platform and during a special edition of the NDLEA Twitter Space which will hold on Friday 5th May between 3pm and 5pm on the Agency’s Twitter handle and streamed live on our Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

“It is important that all contacted applicants complete the assessment test within the allotted time and submit same after carefully going through the instructions on the candidate’s dashboard,” Babafemi said.