Sokoto Gov-elect sets up committee to probe Tambuwal’s govt

The Governor-elect for Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has set up Finance and Debt Verification Committee to probe the administration of the outgoing Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Sokoto was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Mohammed Idris Gobir, istasked to identify all loans secured by Tambuwal’s government since inception.

The committee would also ascertain if the loans collected were utilized for the purpose they were meant for.

It would further identify the purpose of the loan and their volume as well as provide detailed information on all loans collected.

The 20-member committee was among the 18 sub-committees inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Transition Committee, Ambassador Abubakar Sani, Makaman Sokoto on Wednesday.

Some lawmakers of the state alleged that the outgoing government had secured N86 billion loans for the state.