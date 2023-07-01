GWR: Another chef aims at breaking Hilda Baci’s record

Another Nigerian Chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has aimed at breaking the record of her colleague, Hilda Baci. In June, Baci, the current Guinness World Record was…

Another Nigerian Chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has aimed at breaking the record of her colleague, Hilda Baci. In June, Baci, the current Guinness World Record was certified after her 93 hours and 11 minutes cooking marathon.

In a Twitter post, Chef Adeola noted that she aims at cooking for 150 hours to break Chef Baci’s record. It was gathered that Adeola, the Nigerian chef, has commenced the 150-hour cook-a-thon to break the recent record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Moreso it was learnt that the cooking marathon commenced in Ile Oluji LGA, Ondo state, on Friday. It is scheduled to end on July 6.

In several posts via her Twitter page, the chef called on Nigerians to support her record-breaking attempt. She tweeted in a post, “#150hours is the time! moving on and on!!!”

So far, the current record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual in the world is Hilda Baci from Akwa Ibom state. Baci was certified by the Guinness World Record after her 93 hours and 11 minutes cook- a- ton.,

Certifying the chef’s endeavour, the Guinness World Record in a statement said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

It should be recalled that about a month ago, an Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi, completed a 120-hour cooking marathon but the attempt was not recognised by the GWR.

Later, she announced plans to cook for 150 hours to set a new cooking record.

