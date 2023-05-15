20 Nigerians who have made Guinness World Records

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci on Monday morning inched close to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking…

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci on Monday morning inched close to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual cook.

She achieved the feat after cooking for more than 87 hours and 45 minutes, breaking a record which was previously set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

For individuals or groups to qualify for world record listing, they must submit proofs to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process.

However Daily Trust highlights 20 Nigerians who have broken the Guinness World Records.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, sets Guinness World’s longest cooking record

Guinness World Records: Nigerian chef not yet holder of Longest Cooking Marathon

1. Fela Kuti: Fela Kuti recorded 46 albums as a solo artist over the course of a solo career spanning 23 years. The first solo album was recorded in 1969 and the last in 1992.

2. Modenine: British-born rapper Modenine (aka Babatunde Olusegun Adewale, Nigeria) has won nine Headies: Best Rap Album (Malcolm IX – The Lost Sessions, 2006), Best Rap Single (“Cry”, 2007) and seven “Lyricist on the Roll” awards (2006–11 and 2013).

3. Mfon Udoh: Mfon Udoh scored 23 goals for Enyimba in the Nigerian Premier League in 2013–14, breaking the previous best of 20 set by Jude Aneke (Nigeria) in 2010–11. It was Udoh’s first season for Enyimba, having transferred from Akwa United FC.

4. Yakubu Adesokan: Nigeria’s Yakubu Adesokan lifted 180 kg in the men’s -48 kg powerlifting competition at the Paralympic Games in London, UK, on 30 August 2012.

5. Joy Onaolapo: Nigeria’s Joy Onaolapo won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in London, UK, on 1 September 2012 when she produced a lift of 131 kg in the women’s -52kg division.

6. Tuedon Morgan: The fastest time to run a half marathon on each continent and the North Pole (female) is 62 days 12 hr 58 min 49 sec, and was achieved by Tuedon Morgan from 8 February 2015 to 12 April 2015.

7. Flora Ugunwa: The farthest female F54 javelin throw is 20.25 metres, achieved by Flora Ugwunwa on 13 September 2016.

8. Lauritta Onye: The farthest shot put by a female F40 athlete is 8.40 m, achieved by Lauritta Onye at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 11 September 2016.

9. Wizkid: The first track to reach one billion streams on Spotify is “One Dance” by Drake (Canada) featuring musicians Wizkid and Kyla, as of 16 December 2016.

10. Blessing Okagbare: The most appearances in Diamond League meetings by an athlete is 67, achieved by Blessing Okagbare in the 100 metres, 200 metres and long jump disciplines between 3 July 2010 and 31 August 2018.

11. Bayo Omoboriowo: The largest photo book, which was measured at 60.84 m² (654 ft² 87 in²). (September 2021)

12. Peter Aho: Record for six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone. (October 2021)

13. Haruna Abdulazeez: The most American football touches with the feet in one minute (October 2020).

14. Vincent Okezie: The most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs. (March 2022)

15. Chinonso Eche: The most football headers in a prone position in one minute, which is 23. (October 2021)

16. Folashade Oluwafemiayo: The heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category with 152.5 kg (December 2021)

17. Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo: The most consecutive football passes with the soles (team of two). (December 2021)

18. Bose Omolayo: The heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category with 144 kg (December 2021)

19. Divine Ikubor aka Rema: Record for ‘Calm Down’ as the first No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart, the world’s first regional streaming chart. (May 2023)

20. Gbenga Ezekiel: Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg. (February 2023).