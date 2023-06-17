Cook-a-thon: Chef Dammy targets 150hrs in fresh shot at Guinness World Records

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, who hit the limelight after it was reported that she cooked for about 120 hours, has…

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, who hit the limelight after it was reported that she cooked for about 120 hours, has revealed plans to attempt cooking for about 150 hours.

Her vow comes days after the Guinness Word Record confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon. Baci cooked for about 93 hours and 11 minutes, based on GWR’s estimation.

However, in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the chef acknowledged that the just-concluded 120-hour cook-a-thon was not registered with the Guinness World Record (GWR) and that she is ready to apply for the Guinness World Records. She mentioned that she will be cooking for 150 hours in the new challenge set to take place next month.

Marathon cooking: Chef Dammy overtakes Hilda, reaches 120 hours

Guinness World Records validates Chef Hilda Baci’s feat

She said, “I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month. This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!”

The young chef also urged people to stop accusing her pastor of defrauding her during the cook-a-ton, as he was a sponsor during her quest.

She wrote, “There have been many discussions and rumours ongoing about the Pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission Church, who is also my manager, pocketing all of the funds that have been coming in to me. The question we should ask is how I got to set up everything for myself. People always criticize about the money coming in but they don’t ask about the money that was used to start the whole program.

“This program was fully funded by my pastor and some few members of the church. I was not involved in anything. The only thing I did in everything was to cook. I was just the face of the church. As a matter of fact, all the money that came in for me is not yet up to the money that was used to start everything. And more than half of the supposed money that came in is still in my personal account. So, all ongoing rumours about my pastor should please cease.”

Spekaing on her plans for the future, Chef Dammy stated that she is open to new opportunities, adding that she may open a restaurant because of how viral her name has gone.

“It is something I’d like to venture into. But before that, there are many factors that must come into play. I have to discuss with my team and calculate the logistics involved in doing something like that. And it is something that would require a lot of support from every well-wisher. It would require support socially, financially, mentally and even spiritually. But if I do get the opportunity. I’d go for it,” Chef Dammy stated.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...