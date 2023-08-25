Gusau hails appointment of Enoh as Minister of Sports

A factional President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deploying Senator John Enoh to the Ministry of…

A factional President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deploying Senator John Enoh to the Ministry of Sports Development.

He said sports was poised for a “Renewed Transformation,” following the appointment of the Cross River-born politician as the Minister to oversee the sector.

Gusau, in a thank you message to Mr. President on Thursday, said: “After a careful study of Senator Enoh’s blueprint agenda for sports development vis-a-vis your “Renewed Hope Agenda’, I am well assured that my trepidation for the sector has disappeared.

“Mr. President, the sports sector has suffered from paucity of funds and total neglect by governments at all levels, leading to inhibiting growth currently being witnessed in the sector.

“The lack of legal framework for sports development is another factor inhibiting the growth of the sector; this can be tackled through a collaboration between the executive and the legislature in setting up a proper legal framework for sports,” Gusau’s statement reads.

Enoh has since hit the ground running, undertaking an inspection tour of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday, to assess the state of facilities in the edifice.

He visited the Main bowl of the stadium, the Velodrome, the facility building, the athletes’ hostel, the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), the Power Technical Building, as well as other facilities in the edifice.

