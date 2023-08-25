UDUS affiliate FCE Zaria graduates decry non issuance of results 2 years after completion

Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria affiliated to the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto have decried non issuance of their results after two…

Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria affiliated to the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto have decried non issuance of their results after two years of completion of studies.

The students who spoke to Daily Trust in Zaria said they have also not been called up for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) as they have not even been regularised by JAMB.

A graduate of Guidance and Counselling course who claimed anonymity explained that the Federal College of Education, Zaria has affiliation with UDUS in their course who were enrolled in 2017 and completed their degree programme on January, 15 2021, yet could not receive their final results and certificate.

“We are more than 250 in number who graduated from my class (Guidance and Counselling) while there are a similar number of students who also graduated from the Department of Primary Education Studies, and were all rendered stranded for almost two years.

“Anytime, we contact the FCE Zaria management, they keep deceiving us that very soon we will be issued with our final results. And it is almost two years now to no avail,” he said.

The graduate said the affected students have contacted the management of UDUS Sokoto who reliably confirmed that the FCE management has not settled the affiliation fees, which is the reason for the non release of the results.

He wondered why they could still be owing affiliation fees when students were always forced to settle all their tuition fees without any recourse.

They appealed to NCCE and Federal Ministry of Education to prevail on the management of FCE to compel them to settle the fees to enable them officially graduate.

Responding, Ahmed Umar Kalmanu, Dean, Undergraduate Studies, (UDUS), Federal College of Education, Zaria denied allegations of non remittance of affiliation fees by the college to the UDUS.

“As the dean, since my coming on board, I have not seen any fee that has not been paid to UDUS regarding our affiliate courses. All fees including processing of results fees, certification and affiliation fees have been duly paid.

“We have since forwarded the results of our students to them and have been properly moderated. The results have undergone faculty assessment and have been given approval by the Senate of the university,” he explained.

The dean, while appealing to the students to remain calm, assured that their results will soon be released in the shortest possible time, as pledged by the affiliated university.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...