Gunmen kill police inspector in Rivers, escape with service rifle  

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Friday night shot dead a police inspector on excort duty at a popular hotel at DLine, Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman was excorting a very important personality (VIP) when he was intercepted by the gunmen said to be riding in a Toyota Corolla.

It was said that the assailants shot the police officer and made away with his his service AK-47 rifle and beret.

“A policeman was shot in front of a popular hotel in DLine and his service AK-47 collected. The criminals also made away with his beret. The assailants were riding in a Grey 2005 Toyota Corolla. Everyone should be careful,” an eyewitness, who pleaded anoymity stated.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the story.

She said that a manhunt had been launched by the police to arrest the fleeing assailants.

“On 25/08/2023 at about 2030hrs, information was received that one Inspector ‘m’ attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State was fatally shot in the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo Olu Obasanjo Port Harcourt

“His rifle and beret was carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. The corpse has been deposited at the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt for autopsy,” she said.

