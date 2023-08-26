15-year-old boy cuts off farmer’s hand in Bauchi

A 15-year-old boy simply identified as Ibrahim has cut off the hand of a farmer following disagreement over the invasion and destruction of the victim’s…

A 15-year-old boy simply identified as Ibrahim has cut off the hand of a farmer following disagreement over the invasion and destruction of the victim’s farmland at Gital village, along Bauchi Gombe road.

It was learnt that Ibrahim had grazed his cows on the farmer’s land during which they reportedly destroyed the crops.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement Saturday, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed into the victim’s farmland while rearing his cows.

Wakil said, “The unfortunate incident followed a series of complaints to the suspect’s father by the victim for intrusion into his rice farmland by the suspect.

“Investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, mischievously invaded the victim’s farmland and destroyed the yet-to-be-ascertained value of crops.

“A disagreement ensued, in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland. As a result, the victim’s left hand was chopped off. The suspect drew his machete and chopped off the left hand of the victim,” he said.

Wakil said that on receiving the report, the Area Commander, Metropolitan, swung into action and activated more measures to avert recurrence in the area and directed the arrest of the suspect.

The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and he was responding to treatment.

Wakil added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, while warning people to steer clear from intrusion into farmlands in the state, directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the discreet investigation.

