Anambra Pastor jilted by lover commits suicide

A pastor in Anambra State, Prosper Obum Igboke, has committed suicide in Nnewi after being reportedly jilted by his lover. The late Igboke, who was…

A pastor in Anambra State, Prosper Obum Igboke, has committed suicide in Nnewi after being reportedly jilted by his lover.

The late Igboke, who was a pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches in the state reportedly jumped down from a two storey-building.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man had sponsored his lover’s university education, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

“The man was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after he saw her through the university education.

Fix local refineries to end fuel hike, monarch tells FG

No immediate threat of floods in Nigeria – FG

“He jumped down from a two storey-building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this,” the source said.

Speaking further, the source said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, where the pastor hailed from, he would be buried in “an evil forest” for committing sacrilege.

“The man was eventually buried on Friday, in a bush,” the source added.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochuchwu, said he had no such information, but promised to reach out to the Divisional Police Officer, Nnewi.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...