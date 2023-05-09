Gunmen kill orderly, abduct Taraba LG chair

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of Takum LGA of Taraba State, Mr Boyi Manja, after killing his police orderly in Kofan Amadu on the Takum-Wukari…

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of Takum LGA of Taraba State, Mr Boyi Manja, after killing his police orderly in Kofan Amadu on the Takum-Wukari road.

A source who craved anonymity told City & Crime that the incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday while the chairman was travelling in his official vehicle.

City & Crime learnt that the area where the chairman was abducted is a trouble spot where a number of travellers had been killed and several others abducted in the past years until a joint patrol team was deployed to provide security to travellers.

Our reporter learnt that attacks on travellers and farmers however resumed on the road in the last few weeks.

Spokeperson of the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.