Bandits send abductee to buy fuel in Niger

Bandits in their numbers reportedly came under military fire over the weekend in Allawa community in Shiroro LGA of Niger State when one of their abductees who was sent to buy fuel reported their hideout to community leaders who in turn alerted the military for intervention.

City & Crime gathered that four men were abducted on their farms that fateful day and one of them was later sent to buy petrol for their motorcycles from his community.

The President, Lakpma Youth Assembly, Jibril Allawa, confirmed to City & Crime that after receiving the information, the military responded immediately and some of the abductees escaped in the process.

He explained that, “A large number of armed bandits moving on bikes came few metres to Allawa town and abducted four persons on their farm and gave one person money to go to Allawa town to buy fuel and drinks for them.

“Getting to the town, the abductee informed the people and the military were alerted and they made a quick move. They asked the victim to advance with the fuel and the military laid ambush on them where they were waiting for the fuel, but upon sighting the soldiers, the bandits started shooting.”

Residents told City & Crime that two of the bandits’ leaders who had been terrorising Zamfara communities, Layee and Kachalla Ali, were sighted in Allawa Forest with large herds of cattle.

City & Crime also gathered that three soldiers sustained bullet injuries during the gun duel.