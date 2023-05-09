Cultism: Ogun gov orders NSCDC, NDLEA to raid barons’ hideouts

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed security agencies to carry out systematic raids in identified places where vendors of hard and other…

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed security agencies to carry out systematic raids in identified places where vendors of hard and other illicit drugs operate in Sagamu LGA and its environs following the rising cult clashes in the community.

The governor gave the directive in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he received the new state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr David Idowu Ojelabi, and that of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Ibiba Jane Odili.

Abiodun, who expressed displeasure over the activities of cultists in the area attributed their devilish behaviour to the influence of hard drugs.

He said, “I personally visited the location where drugs are being freely sold in the evenings and I remarked that this should be brought to the attention of the commandants of the NDLEA, civil defence, Commissioner of Police, state Director of the DSS and other law enforcement architecture to go on a mission and raid that place.

“I want you to rid the entire Sagamu of drug peddlers, sellers and abusers. This will go a long way to restoring peace and confidence to our citizens in Sagamu.

“Cultism is one of our challenges, and we are ready to deal with those involved. As the industrial, education and religious capital of this nation, we will not allow hoodlums to threaten the peace of this state, and so we are going to do everything possible to bring an end to this menace.”

He noted that, “Ogun State enjoys a lot of inter-agency collaboration, and this has made it possible for us to address security challenges. I want to urge the NSCDC to work with the police to rid our highways of miscreants. We will soon launch our drones and this will enable us tackle insecurity by locating hoodlums wherever they are hiding along our highways.”

In his remarks, the new NSCDC boss, Mr Ojelabi, said he was in the state to work with the governor and other security chiefs for a crime-free society, calling on the state government to support him to achieve his objective.

Also speaking, Mr Odili of the NDLEA commended the state government for its developmental strides in the last four years.