Gunmen kill newly-wedded couple, injure vice principal in Plateau school

Gunmen have killed two secondary school teachers and injured vice principal of Beco Comprehensive High School in kwi community of Riyom local government area of Plateau.

The deceased; Rwang Danladi and Sandra Rwang Danladi were couple who recently got married.

The spokesperson of Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said the victims were killed on Monday when the staff of the school were holding meeting in preparation to speech and price giving day, scheduled to hold on Friday.

The group accused Fulani herders of killing the teachers, explaining that the herders opened fire on the staff of the school when they were asked to leave the school compound while the meeting was going on.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to the enquiry on the matter by the our correspondent.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the BYM spokesperson said ” we are again, saddened over the invasion of BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, where two staff, Mr and Mrs Rwang Danladi are reportedly shot dead and one Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the Vice Principal of the School seriously injured by some known fulani armed men alongside suspected Bandits elements at about 3:00pm of Monday, 14th August, 2023.

“The bandits came into the school compound with their cattles, and interrupted the Staff meeting. The staff had asked the Fulani to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers.

“This resulted to the dead of recently wedded couples, Rwang Danladi and wife, Mrs Sandra Rwang Danladi, who are the staff of the school while Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim who is the Vice Principal of the institution sustained serious injury and is receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital-JUTH, ” he added.

But when contacted the state Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Garba Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying the killing was not carried out by Fulani herders , adding that herders were not grazing around the said school, calling on the security to investigate the matter and fish out the perpetrators of the act.

The group however called on government to ban open grazing in the state since, calling on security operatives to as a matter of urgency, raid the some settlement formed by terrorists in Riyom, in order to get rid of both the terrorists and criminal elements disrupting peace in the area.

