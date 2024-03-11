✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen kill man in Edo church

    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

Hoodlums suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed an Usher identified as Success at a Church  in Edo State.

 It  was gathered that the incident happened  at one of the Pentecostal Church in Benin City during Church service.

 The hoodlums, it was learnt, stormed the church located  off Murtala Muhammed Way, Benin City, called out the victim who was already at the church and shot him dead.

 Witnesses said after shooting the victim, the hoodlums also stabbed him, collected his phone and flee while church members watch helplessly. A police officer in the area who craved anonymity confirmed the killing.

 He said the hoodlums stormed the church during service, dragged the victim out and shot him dead inside the premises and flee.

 The spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

 “Yes, it is confirmed and investigations are on to arrest the perpetrators”

 

