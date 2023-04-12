It’s unethical to buy senate president seat – N/Assembly spokesman 

The Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, has said that it is unethical and dangerous for senate president aspirants to buy votes to secure the seat. Senators-elect…

The Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, has said that it is unethical and dangerous for senate president aspirants to buy votes to secure the seat.

Senators-elect eyeing the seat ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023 have kick-started lobbying.

Ali Ndume, a senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, had alleged that aspirants lobbying for the seat were buying votes from their colleagues.

Commenting on the issue on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, Basiru said, “It is not only unethical, it is disturbing if the leadership of exalted body like Senate and House of Representatives have to be bought.”

“It portends danger for democracy but if it comes to lobbying, of course it will be that okay you want my support for senate president or in a particular committee, I think that is acceptable.

“But when it comes to actual purchase if I may use that word, I think that is dangerous for democracy. Notwithstanding, the National Assembly will need to address the issue of vote buying and issue of people getting to a position by such kind of motivation,” he added.