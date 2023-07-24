Gunmen kill herder, abduct 2 others in FCT

Gunmen have shot dead a herder and abducted two others in a Fulani settlement near Dnago village in Gwargwada Chiefdom in Kuje Area…

Gunmen have shot dead a herder and abducted two others in a Fulani settlement near Dnago village in Gwargwada Chiefdom in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, simply identified as Josiah, said the incident happened on Thursday around 5pm.

He said two of the herders were whisked away at gunpoint while one was shot dead while attempting to escape.

He explained that, “The man had narrowly escaped but when he was running inside the bush he ran into them and one of the kidnappers opened fire and killed him on the spot.”

He said the herders relocated from the Zuba axis in Gwagwalada Area Council with their cows to build a new camp at the village.

The Agabe of Ugbada-Gwargwada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said, “I was later informed that one of the two abducted herders were set free, while one is still in their captivity and they are demanding a ransom.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

